Harsh Pandya, 30, found hanging in New Civil Hospital hostel
Harsh Pandya, a 30-year-old postgraduate medical student at New Civil Hospital in Surat, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday after missing his emergency shift.
When a senior doctor called him after he failed to report for duty and his phone was switched off, another resident doctor living in the hostel was asked to check on him, and security broke into his locked room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.
Resident doctors suspended amid harassment probe
Four senior resident doctors have been suspended for six months over allegations of harassing Pandya.
Authorities are now investigating whether he faced mental or physical harassment or ragging from seniors either at the hostel or the hospital.
Pandya's father shared that while his son had no academic struggles, there were occasional conflicts between juniors and seniors.
A detailed report is expected within 24 hours as statements from other residents are being recorded.