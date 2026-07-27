Harsh Sanghavi launches 1930 cyber fraud reporting in Gandhinagar
Gujarat just rolled out a new way to report cyber financial fraud: no need to go to the police station anymore.
Now, if you're scammed online, you can call the national helpline (1930) and file your complaint right from your phone.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi kicked off this system in Gandhinagar, aiming to make things faster and help people get their money back.
I4C backed e-Zero FIR recovers 15.76L
Once you call in, an e-Zero FIR is instantly created and sent straight to the local police station.
The system was built with support from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to cut delays and keep things transparent.
Police reach out quickly for more details and start investigating right away, like in the first case where they managed to save over ₹15.76 lakh for someone caught in a "digital arrest" scam.
Gyanendra Singh Malik orders quick resolution
Director General of Police Gyanendra Singh Malik has told officers to handle these cases with care and resolve them fast.
The goal is simple: give victims speedy justice and make it tougher for cyber fraudsters to get away with scams.