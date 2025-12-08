Haryana: 3,000+ doctors walk out over stalled promotions

Doctors have been waiting since earlier in 2024 for a promised career advancement scheme to actually kick in. Their association wants senior posts filled through internal promotions—not outside hires—to protect long-term growth. After a brief strike last month did not yield any concrete outcomes, they've now stepped up their protest.

How is the system coping?

The health department says emergency care will keep running during the strike.

Some specialists aren't joining in; they point to over 600 job vacancies and want urgent separation of specialist roles as approved earlier this year.

They're still seeing patients to make sure care continues even with much of the staff on strike.