SC to issue guidelines against insensitive orders in rape cases

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over "anti-women orders" passed by courts in India in rape and sexual assault cases. Chief Justice Surya Kant said such orders have a "chilling effect" on survivors, pressuring them to withdraw complaints, NDTV reported. The court is considering issuing detailed guidelines for high courts after gathering more information on these controversial rulings.

Case review SC's intervention follows controversial Allahabad HC order The Supreme Court's intervention comes after a controversial order by the Allahabad High Court, which has now been stayed. The high court had said "grabbing a minor's breast and touching her is considered a misdemeanor" and "breaking the pyjama string is not sufficient to constitute an attempted rape." The SC took up this matter suo motu, seeking records of similar controversial orders across India.

Legal concerns SC seeks examples of insensitive comments from lawyers During the hearing, senior lawyer Shobha Gupta highlighted similar remarks made in other high courts. The same court had also remarked that "nighttime was like an invitation." She alleged that the Calcutta High Court and Rajasthan High Court had also made similar comments. Another lawyer informed the SC about a recent incident where a girl was harassed during in-camera proceedings in a sessions court. "If you bring all such examples before us, we can issue comprehensive guidelines," the CJI said.