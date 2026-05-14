Haryana Board Class 10 results 2026 show 89.60% pass rate

Charkhi Dadri tops, private schools lead

Charkhi Dadri district topped the charts, while Nuh had the lowest pass rate.

Private schools outperformed government ones (92.45% vs. 87.23%), and rural students edged out their urban peers too (90.25% vs. 87.94%).

Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School scored an impressive 499 to become state topper!

If you want your answer sheets rechecked, you can apply within 20 days of results day.