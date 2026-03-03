Haryana budget 2026-27: ₹8,320cr for agriculture, focus on crop diversity

Farmers can earn cash bonuses if they grow certain crops

This budget brings real changes for Haryana's youth and rural families—think cash bonuses if farmers switch from water-hungry paddy to pulses or cotton, bigger rewards for growing indigenous cotton and sugarcane, and support for modern techniques like hydroponics.

There's also a push to expand cultivation across more districts, uninterrupted power for over 7 lakh farmers, new dairy plants in Rewari and Ambala, better veterinary care in Hisar, and higher compensation if crops get damaged.

All of this aims to make farming smarter, more sustainable—and a little less risky—for the next generation.