Haryana Cabinet clears ₹33,000cr Namo Bharat corridor
Big news for commuters: The Haryana Cabinet has approved the 136-km Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor.
This new rapid transit line, to be developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is expected to cut travel time to around 90 minutes.
It's all about making daily travel smoother and way faster.
Here's everything to know about the project
The project is set to cost over ₹33,000 crore, with Haryana pitching in ₹7,472 crore.
Expect about 17 to 21 stations along the route: think Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate in Delhi, plus stops like Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal in Haryana.
Originally planned only up to Panipat, it's now extended to Karnal after public demand pushed for better connectivity.
This corridor is also part of Phase 1 of the larger Namo Bharat network, so getting around NCR should get a lot easier soon.