Haryana Cabinet clears ₹33,000cr Namo Bharat corridor

Here's everything to know about the project

The project is set to cost over ₹33,000 crore, with Haryana pitching in ₹7,472 crore.

Expect about 17 to 21 stations along the route: think Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate in Delhi, plus stops like Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal in Haryana.

Originally planned only up to Panipat, it's now extended to Karnal after public demand pushed for better connectivity.

This corridor is also part of Phase 1 of the larger Namo Bharat network, so getting around NCR should get a lot easier soon.