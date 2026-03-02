Haryana CM Saini presents ₹2.23 lakh crore budget
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini just rolled out a ₹2.23 lakh crore budget for FY27, up 10.28% from FY26 (the revised FY26 allocation).
The focus? More money into rural growth, tech upgrades, and making life better for people across the state.
Budget big on youth-centric issues
If you're from Haryana—or just interested in how states are investing for the future—this budget is big on things that matter to young people: smarter farming with drones and Nano Urea subsidies (₹500 crore set aside), more support for students with a boost to rural English-medium schools, and green moves like a ₹100 crore climate fund.
Plus, there are plans for a fintech hub in Gurugram; plans for faster trains were mentioned, but no completion year is specified in the source.
It all adds up to more opportunities in agri-tech, education, clean air, and jobs down the line.