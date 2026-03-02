Haryana CM Saini presents ₹2.23 lakh crore budget

Budget big on youth-centric issues

If you're from Haryana—or just interested in how states are investing for the future—this budget is big on things that matter to young people: smarter farming with drones and Nano Urea subsidies (₹500 crore set aside), more support for students with a boost to rural English-medium schools, and green moves like a ₹100 crore climate fund.

Plus, there are plans for a fintech hub in Gurugram; plans for faster trains were mentioned, but no completion year is specified in the source.

It all adds up to more opportunities in agri-tech, education, clean air, and jobs down the line.