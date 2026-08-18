Haryana deleted over 2.7 million ration cards to plug NFSA leakage
Between 2021 and 2025, Haryana removed more than 2.7 million ration cards to make sure food subsidies actually reach those who need them.
This big cleanup, shared by Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya in Parliament, is part of a push to plug duplication and leakage under the National Food Security Act.
Haryana led deletions, government added checks
2025 saw the biggest drop, with more than 1.3 million cards deleted in Haryana alone.
Across India, about 22.5 million cards were removed during this period; Haryana led by a huge margin compared to states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
To avoid leaving out real beneficiaries due to tech glitches, the government rolled out extra checks like Aadhaar OTPs and offline systems so people don't miss out on their rations by mistake.