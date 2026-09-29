Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal admits mistakes in Yuvraj Singh Manchanda
India
Haryana's top cop, Ajay Singhal, has openly admitted the police made mistakes in handling the case of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda.
Manchanda's body was found on September 10 in Badshahpur, but key steps were delayed, even though his family reported him missing on September 11.
A Delhi court has taken cognisance of lapses in the handling of the body.
Autopsy uploaded to CCTNS, officer suspended
After an autopsy, Manchanda's details were uploaded to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems Unidentified Dead Body Recovery Database right away, but took two more days to reach another crucial portal.
The investigating officer was later suspended.
DGP Singhal says new instructions and better protocols are coming soon so these lapses do not happen again.