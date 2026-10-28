Haryana electricity regulator pauses 11 power license for Gurugram Nuh
Big update for residents in Gurugram and Nuh: Haryana's electricity regulator just halted further proceedings on Eleven Power's proposed parallel electricity distribution license for these districts.
This move, announced on October 28, follows a government order aimed at protecting consumer interest, the financial implications for the state, and public interest.
Haryana government concerned about cherry-picking
The government was worried that letting new companies pick only high-paying customers could mess with existing subsidies and make things pricier for everyone else.
There were also concerns about possible financial strain on current power providers.
Even though Eleven Power had just been granted a 25-year license last week, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) put everything on pause to follow the state's directive, making it clear that consumer protection comes first.