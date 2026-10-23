Haryana electricity workers start 3-day strike over 11 power license
India
Haryana's electricity workers have kicked off a three-day strike, leaving parts of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh in the dark.
They are upset about a new 25-year license given to Eleven Power Private Limited, which they say threatens consumers, farmers, small businesses, and around 40,000 employees and engineers.
Haryana government to challenge HERC decision
With over 3,000 complaints pouring in from homes and businesses, the impact is being felt fast.
The government is not ignoring it: it is planning to challenge HERC's decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.
Talks between employees and officials are still stuck, but Energy Minister Anil Vij urges employees to return to work and is open to suggestions from the workers on the legal strategy, including their choice of lawyer.