Haryana energy unions end 3-day strike over 11 power permission
India
After a three-day statewide strike that caused power cuts in Gurugram and other areas, Haryana's energy unions have ended their strike.
They were upset about a private company, Eleven Power, getting permission to supply electricity in the area.
The strike wrapped up after union leaders met with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Energy Minister Anil Vij, who stepped in to address their concerns.
Haryana government to seek HERC review
Saini assured the unions that no private companies will be allowed into Haryana's power sector.
The government also said it would ask the electricity regulator to rethink its decision on Eleven Power's 25-year license.
Union leader Ravinder Ghanghas said the government had assured the unions it would write to HERC seeking a review of its order.