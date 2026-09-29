Haryana farmers demand MSP procurement of bajra by October 1

Farmers in Haryana are getting frustrated as the government still hasn't started buying their bajra (pearl millet) at the minimum support price (MSP).

Many had to sell their crops to private buyers for ₹600 to ₹700 less per quintal than MSP, so they staged a hunger strike in Rewari and set an October 1 deadline:

If procurement doesn't start by then, they say protests will ramp up.