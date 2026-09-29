Haryana farmers demand MSP procurement of bajra by October 1
India
Farmers in Haryana are getting frustrated as the government still hasn't started buying their bajra (pearl millet) at the minimum support price (MSP).
Many had to sell their crops to private buyers for ₹600 to ₹700 less per quintal than MSP, so they staged a hunger strike in Rewari and set an October 1 deadline:
If procurement doesn't start by then, they say protests will ramp up.
No action after September 21 protest
This isn't the first time farmers have been let down. They were promised action after a protest on September 21, but nothing's changed.
Farmer leader Samay Singh shared that even when a private agency bought bajra before, government compensation left many with losses of ₹300 to ₹400 per quintal.
If things don't improve soon, road blockades are on the table.