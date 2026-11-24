Haryana farmers demand ₹600 per quintal, plan December 2 protest
Farmers in Haryana have joined forces under the Haryana Sanjha Sangharsh Morcha, demanding ₹600 per quintal for their sugarcane, way above the state's recent offer of ₹430.
Leaders like Gurnam Singh Charuni and Ratan Mann announced a big protest outside the CM's residence on December 2, saying current prices just aren't cutting it.
Haryana sugarcane farmers may halt harvesting
Frustrated with the price hike falling short, farmers are gearing up to disrupt work at 14 sugar mills across the state and might even pause harvesting.
The movement is taking cues from their united stand during the 2020-21 farm law protests.
Leaders believe sticking together will help them win this fight too.