Haryana farmers face late payments as paddy lifting slows
India
Haryana farmers are struggling with late payments this season because paddy is being moved out of grain markets much slower than expected.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, only about three-quarters of the procured paddy had actually been lifted, leaving more than 500,000 farmers waiting for money they need right now.
Tracking glitches stall payments, Haryana acts
A new vehicle-tracking system has backfired a bit: glitches like GPS dropouts and patchy internet have held up payments, especially in places like Karnal and Sirsa.
The state government says they're on it: they've shifted procurement earlier and put nodal officers in charge to speed things up and ease the stress on farmers.