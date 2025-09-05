Next Article
Haryana: Floods wreak havoc in Kurukshetra, Ambala; rescue ops underway
Heavy rains have hit Haryana hard this week, causing major rivers like the Markanda, Tangri, and Ghaggar to overflow.
Over 20 villages in Kurukshetra are affected, Ambala's industrial areas are swamped, and farmland near Tapu Kamalpur has been badly eroded by the Yamuna.
Rescue teams used boats, jet skis to help people
Floods have forced evacuations and road closures—some Ambala neighborhoods saw water levels as high as 6-8 feet.
Rescue teams used boats and jet skis to help people get out safely.
Officials are working around the clock with sandbags and heavy machinery to protect homes and farmland while keeping a close eye on river levels as rains continue.