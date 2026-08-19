Haryana garbage crisis worsens as sanitation strike nears 2 weeks
Haryana's garbage problem is getting out of hand, with sanitation workers on strike for nearly two weeks now.
Trash is stacking up in markets, residential areas, and government offices across Haryana, and recent rains have only made the mess worse, bringing foul smells and a surge in mosquitoes.
People living near dump sites are especially fed up, dealing with public health concerns and constant pests.
Haryana sanitation workers demand jobs, wages
Sanitation workers marked August 18 as "Betrayal Day," accusing the state government of not following through on a 17-point deal they agreed to back in May.
Their main asks? Regular jobs for contract staff and proper minimum wages.
Even though officials say they've met some demands, workers aren't convinced and are threatening bigger protests if things don't change soon.
Meanwhile, city services across Haryana remain severely disrupted.