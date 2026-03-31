Haryana greenlights ₹33,051cr Namo Bharat RRTS connecting Delhi Panipat Karnal
India
Big news for commuters: Haryana has greenlit a ₹33,051 crore Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor connecting Delhi, Panipat, and Karnal.
The high-speed line will cover 136.3km and slash travel time to Karnal down to just an hour and a half.
Haryana pitches in ₹7,472cr for project
Expect less traffic on busy routes like GT Road and more eco-friendly travel options.
Haryana is pitching in ₹7,472 crore for the project, which could turn Karnal into a buzzing satellite hub.
Plus, with better connectivity, property demand along the route is set to rise, so it's not just about getting places faster; it's also about shaping the future of NCR living and working.