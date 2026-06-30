Haryana IAS Pardeep Kumar arrested before retirement in 169cr scam
India
Just hours before his retirement, senior Haryana IAS officer Pardeep Kumar was arrested by the CBI on June 30.
He is accused of pulling off a massive ₹169 crore scam while heading the state's Pollution Control Board by faking fixed deposits at IDFC First Bank and quietly moving government money without approvals.
Eight departments in 504cr banking scam
Turns out, this is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle: a ₹504 crore banking scam involving eight different departments and shell companies.
The bank has already paid back ₹583 crore to the state, and two former bank officials have also been arrested as the investigation digs deeper into this huge financial mess.