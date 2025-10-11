Haryana IPS officer's suicide note names DGP, senior officers
On October 7, 2025, Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide at his Chandigarh home.
In an eight-page note, he accused multiple senior and retired IAS and IPS officers—including current DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur—of ongoing caste-based harassment, mental stress, and public humiliation since 2020.
Kumar described being denied leave to visit his dying father and missing out on official perks, saying he faced "targeted harassment" because of his caste.
Complaint filed under SC/ST Act
Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has filed a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, naming those accused in his note for abetment to suicide.
Police have registered an FIR against several top officers.
Meanwhile, Dalit groups are protesting and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has ordered a report within a week, as calls grow for a transparent investigation into caste discrimination in the police force.