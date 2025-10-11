Next Article
No bank operations today: Check next Saturday off
India
If you were planning a bank run this Saturday, October 11, 2025, here's a heads-up: all banks across India are closed today.
This is because the Reserve Bank of India requires banks to shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, making weekends a bit more predictable for everyone.
Know about other upcoming bank holidays in October
Besides these regular Saturday offs, big national holidays like Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Diwali, which falls in October 2025, also mean bank closures this month.
Local festivals—think Durga Puja or Chhath Puja—can shut down branches in certain states too, so always double-check if you need to visit in person.
And if you miss out today, the next Saturday closure is coming up on October 25.