No bank operations today: Check next Saturday off

Know about other upcoming bank holidays in October

Besides these regular Saturday offs, big national holidays like Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Diwali, which falls in October 2025, also mean bank closures this month.

Local festivals—think Durga Puja or Chhath Puja—can shut down branches in certain states too, so always double-check if you need to visit in person.

And if you miss out today, the next Saturday closure is coming up on October 25.