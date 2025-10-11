24 kids die after consuming contaminated cough syrup in MP India Oct 11, 2025

At least 24 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after taking a cough syrup that turned out to be contaminated with a toxic chemical.

Most of the young victims were from Chhindwara district and showed severe symptoms like vomiting and kidney failure.

The medicine, called Coldrif syrup, was given for colds by local doctors—one of those lost was Usaid Khan, who passed away on September 13, 2025.