24 kids die after consuming contaminated cough syrup in MP
At least 24 children have died in Madhya Pradesh after taking a cough syrup that turned out to be contaminated with a toxic chemical.
Most of the young victims were from Chhindwara district and showed severe symptoms like vomiting and kidney failure.
The medicine, called Coldrif syrup, was given for colds by local doctors—one of those lost was Usaid Khan, who passed away on September 13, 2025.
Owner of company that makes syrup arrested
Coldrif syrup was made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, whose owner has now been arrested after tests revealed dangerous levels of diethylene glycol in the product.
Health authorities quickly pulled the syrup from shelves and stopped its use.
This tragedy has sparked urgent calls for stricter drug safety checks so something like this doesn't happen again.