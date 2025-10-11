Tamil Nadu: IMD warns of heavy rain till October 13

Northeast monsoon expected to start around October 16-18

Expect possible waterlogging and delays, especially in cities—Chennai will see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, which could disrupt daily commutes.

The southwest monsoon is wrapping up, but rain isn't taking a break yet. The northeast monsoon should kick in around October 16-18, so umbrella season isn't over.

IMD says some southern districts might get less rain than usual this time, but northern areas could see more.