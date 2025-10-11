Next Article
Tamil Nadu: IMD warns of heavy rain till October 13
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: the IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way till October 13, thanks to two active weather systems.
Places like Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Salem, and especially the Nilgiris are likely to get hit hardest.
Nilgiris district is under an orange alert for very heavy rain.
Northeast monsoon expected to start around October 16-18
Expect possible waterlogging and delays, especially in cities—Chennai will see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, which could disrupt daily commutes.
The southwest monsoon is wrapping up, but rain isn't taking a break yet. The northeast monsoon should kick in around October 16-18, so umbrella season isn't over.
IMD says some southern districts might get less rain than usual this time, but northern areas could see more.