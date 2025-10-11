Monsoon begins withdrawal from Maharashtra, 5 days late
The southwest monsoon began its withdrawal from Maharashtra, five days later than usual.
According to the IMD, the delay was due to the formation of cyclone Shakti in the Arabian Sea and another low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
The retreat picked up again on Thursday and Friday, affecting not just Maharashtra but also neighboring states.
Clearer skies ahead for Pune folks
This year's monsoon actually set a record for its earliest arrival in Maharashtra—showing up on May 26, two weeks ahead of schedule.
Now as it withdraws, regions like Mumbai, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are all seeing changes.
Despite some ups and downs during the season, Maharashtra ended up with surplus rain overall.
Pune folks can expect clearer skies from October 11 (with maybe a few clouds here and there).