Monsoon begins withdrawal from Maharashtra, 5 days late

Clearer skies ahead for Pune folks

This year's monsoon actually set a record for its earliest arrival in Maharashtra—showing up on May 26, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Now as it withdraws, regions like Mumbai, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar are all seeing changes.

Despite some ups and downs during the season, Maharashtra ended up with surplus rain overall.

Pune folks can expect clearer skies from October 11 (with maybe a few clouds here and there).