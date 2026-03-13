Haryana is now treating 1 billion liters of wastewater daily
Haryana is stepping up its game to clean the Yamuna, with some real progress this year.
At a recent review meeting, officials shared that the state is now treating 1 billion liters of wastewater every day, more than half of what flows into the river from major drains.
STPs and CETPs
The state already runs 91 sewage treatment plants (STPs), and more are coming—three new ones are being built and nine older ones are getting upgrades. Plus, nine extra STPs are in the pipeline.
On the industrial side, Haryana has 17 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), with more upgrades and new plants planned so factories aren't dumping waste straight into rivers.
Monitoring pollution levels
This cleanup isn't just about ticking boxes: Haryana has laid more than 1,600km of sewer lines in towns along the river to stop pollution at its source.
Regular monitoring shows pollution levels are dropping.
If you care about cleaner rivers and a healthier environment where you live or travel, this is real progress worth knowing about.