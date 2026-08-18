Haryana launches reimbursement fund for complainants paying sting bribes

The fund is managed by Haryana's top anti-corruption bureau, with a three-member committee at the SVACB headquarters to decide the proposal on merit.

Once your reimbursement is cleared, you will need to agree that an undertaking in the form of an affidavit giving consent to the release of the trap money by the court after the conclusion of criminal proceedings in favor of the SVACB DG.

The fund gets topped up on utilization of 70% of the fund's corpus, so there is always support for those willing to stand up against corruption.

It is all about making things fairer, and making sure honest people are not stuck with the bill.