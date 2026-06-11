Haryana mandates fuel saving to cut imports till September 2026

Haryana orders 20% petroleum spending cuts

Government offices have to slash petroleum-related spending by 20% and certify monthly that their vehicles have been used 10% less each month.

VIP convoys will shrink by one-half, and buying non-electric vehicles is off the table for government departments, boards, corporations and commissions.

Foreign trips are banned unless it's for medical treatment, plus at least half of all meetings now happen online.

The state is also ramping up electric vehicle infrastructure, public transport, cycle tracks, and encouraging everyone to carpool, save energy, and choose local products.