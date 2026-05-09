Haryana minister Krishan Lal Panwar injured in Panipat pile up India May 09, 2026

Haryana's Panchayat and Mines Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was hurt on Friday when his convoy got into a pile-up near Eldeco City in Panipat.

The crash happened around 3pm after a sudden brake at the toll plaza led to several vehicles colliding, including Panwar's Toyota Innova.

Thankfully, airbags deployed, and he escaped serious injury.