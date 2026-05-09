Haryana minister Krishan Lal Panwar injured in Panipat pile up
Haryana's Panchayat and Mines Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was hurt on Friday when his convoy got into a pile-up near Eldeco City in Panipat.
The crash happened around 3pm after a sudden brake at the toll plaza led to several vehicles colliding, including Panwar's Toyota Innova.
Thankfully, airbags deployed, and he escaped serious injury.
Panwar stable at Panipat Civil Hospital
Panwar was quickly rescued by security staff and locals, then taken to Panipat Civil Hospital.
Doctors say he is stable, and top officials like MLA Pramod Vij and Deputy Commissioner Virender Dahiya visited him to check in.
Panwar won Israna Assembly seat
Panwar has been active in Haryana politics since 1991: he currently heads two key departments and previously served as Transport Minister.
In 2024, he left his Rajya Sabha seat to win the Israna Assembly seat, further cementing his role in state politics.