Haryana notifies ₹7.5L family compensation for unnatural custodial deaths
India
Haryana just rolled out a new rule: if someone dies unnaturally in police custody, like from torture, beatings, suicide, or fights, their family will get ₹7.5 lakh as compensation.
This was made official on August 11, 2026.
Haryana deducts 50% compensation from officers
At least 50% of the compensation in torture/beating cases is to be deducted from the salary of the erring officer(s)/official(s); in negligence cases, compensation is admissible only after a magistrate's inquiry proves negligence.
The policy applies from August 11, 2026 (the date of notification), and doesn't apply to natural deaths or escape attempts.
The Haryana Human Rights Commission pushed for this move, calling it a big step toward more accountability and human rights protection in police custody.