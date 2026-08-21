Haryana notifies ₹7.5L family compensation for unnatural custodial deaths

At least 50% of the compensation in torture/beating cases is to be deducted from the salary of the erring officer(s)/official(s); in negligence cases, compensation is admissible only after a magistrate's inquiry proves negligence.

The policy applies from August 11, 2026 (the date of notification), and doesn't apply to natural deaths or escape attempts.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission pushed for this move, calling it a big step toward more accountability and human rights protection in police custody.