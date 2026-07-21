Haryana Police block Shambu border before farmers protest trade deal
India
The Haryana Police have blocked the Shambu border ahead of a major motorcycle rally by the Desh Bachao Morcha.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are joining forces to protest a proposed India-US trade deal, which they say could threaten their incomes and local agriculture.
If you're traveling nearby, heads up, traffic is being diverted.
Farmers demand halt to negotiations
This rally follows similar protests across multiple states.
Farmers worry that the new trade deal would let in more US farm products, making it even tougher for them to get fair prices.
Their main demand: stop the negotiations and make sure local crops stay profitable.