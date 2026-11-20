Haryana Police expose Rekha Saini and Rajesh's insurance murder plot
Haryana Police have uncovered a disturbing plot in which Rekha Saini and her lover, Rajesh, allegedly killed Rekha's husband, Satish, to make it look like an accident and cash in on his life insurance.
Satish's body was found last week in Bardod village in Rajasthan.
What first looked like a mysterious death soon pointed to something much bigger when police noticed links to multiple insurance policies.
Rajesh detained after admitting to murder
The case took a turn after CCTV footage showed Rajesh and another man moving Satish's body. Questioning led Rajesh to admit his role in the murder conspiracy.
Investigators also found that Rekha and Satish had been living apart, making the plan even more calculated.
Rajesh is now under detention as the police piece together how financial motives led to this tragic outcome.