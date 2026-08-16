Haryana police seal Khanauri border as farmers demand MSP
Haryana police have sealed the Khanauri border to stop farmers from marching to Delhi.
Farmers gathered at the border under Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha banners are pushing for a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), release of their detained leaders, and are voicing concerns over proposed free trade agreements.
The barricades set up include concrete blocks, chained barriers, and barbed wire, heavily barricaded and blocked to prevent entry into Haryana.
Farmers stranded on Punjab side
With police and riot control teams standing guard, farmers were left stranded on the Punjab side.
Their demands aren't new: last month in Madhya Pradesh, farmers protested over MSP issues and fertilizer distribution rules, even staging a highway sit-in that disrupted traffic and closed schools.
It's clear these voices aren't backing down anytime soon.