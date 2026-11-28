Haryana Police use water cannons on Congress protest in Gurugram
On Saturday, Haryana Police used water cannons to break up a protest by Congress youth workers outside Meta's Gurugram office.
The group was rallying against what they call unfair censorship of opposition voices on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, claiming Meta favors the ruling BJP, especially with state elections coming up.
Protesters allege 'filthy' water, Meta defends
Protesters said they were hit with "filthy" water and criticized the government's harsh response to their call for free expression.
Some were detained briefly but later released.
Meanwhile, Meta insists its content rules follow local laws and that it doesn't take sides in politics.
Still, Congress worries these restrictions could hurt its chances in the upcoming elections, as social media is set to play a big role next year.