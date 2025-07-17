Next Article
Haryana private schools protest principal's murder
Several private schools in Haryana stayed shut on Wednesday after principal Jagbir Panu was murdered by students he'd disciplined for things like long hair and alleged drug use.
The teens reportedly lured Panu to a spot with no cameras and stabbed him—four juveniles have now been arrested.
The killing has left the local education community shaken.
Teacher's murder shakes education community
After the attack, private school groups are demanding new laws to protect teachers—including weapon licenses for principals, police presence near schools, and ₹1 crore compensation plus "martyr" status for Panu's family.
They're also pushing to amend juvenile law so minors face tougher penalties in such cases.
Police are still investigating as pressure builds for justice and safer schools.