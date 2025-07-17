Suspended IAS officer receives chargesheet in bribery case India Jul 17, 2025

Abhishek Prakash, a senior IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, has been officially charged with corruption after being suspended earlier this year.

Authorities say he allegedly asked for a "five percent commission" via a middleman to clear a solar project and was involved in shady land deals for the Defence Corridor in Lucknow.

He now has 15 days to respond to the charges.