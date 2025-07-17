Next Article
Suspended IAS officer receives chargesheet in bribery case
Abhishek Prakash, a senior IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, has been officially charged with corruption after being suspended earlier this year.
Authorities say he allegedly asked for a "five percent commission" via a middleman to clear a solar project and was involved in shady land deals for the Defence Corridor in Lucknow.
He now has 15 days to respond to the charges.
Bribe linked to solar project
The investigation kicked off after an FIR earlier this year linked a bribe demand to a proposed solar unit.
While Prakash wasn't named directly, businessman Nikant Jain—allegedly the go-between—was arrested under anti-corruption laws.
Prakash, who once served as Lucknow's District Magistrate, is currently as officials wait for his reply and continue their inquiry.