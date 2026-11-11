Haryana reassigns 7 IAS officers, appoints PC Meena, DK Behera
Haryana just reassigned seven IAS officers.
PC Meena now heads human resources and general administration, while DK Behera steps in as CEO of the Gurugram and Faridabad development authorities.
Departmental and municipal appointments in Haryana
Shakti Singh is taking charge as director of sports. Pradeep Dahiya will handle both the state's sugar mills federation and the audit department.
Mohd Imran Raza joins as an additional CEO at Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.
On the city front, Ankita Choudhary is now district municipal commissioner, Panipat, and Pankaj leads Gurugram's Municipal Corporation.