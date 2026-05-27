Haryana releases nearly 980 cusecs of Yamuna to aid Delhi

Wazirabad plant cuts output nearly 34%

Delhi got extra water through two channels, but the Wazirabad plant still had to cut production by nearly 34%, the biggest drop among nine plants.

To manage, officials are diverting water from other canals, sending out tankers, and rationing supply in affected areas.

Haryana says delivering water isn't easy: transmission losses and delays in their carrier system keep making things tougher for both states.