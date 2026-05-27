Haryana releases nearly 980 cusecs of Yamuna to aid Delhi
India
Delhi's running low on water, so Haryana stepped in and released nearly 980 cusecs of Yamuna water on Tuesday.
The crisis started when the Wazirabad pond's level dropped well below normal, disrupting major water treatment plants just as summer demand peaked.
Delhi asked for urgent help, and Haryana responded to keep things flowing.
Wazirabad plant cuts output nearly 34%
Delhi got extra water through two channels, but the Wazirabad plant still had to cut production by nearly 34%, the biggest drop among nine plants.
To manage, officials are diverting water from other canals, sending out tankers, and rationing supply in affected areas.
Haryana says delivering water isn't easy: transmission losses and delays in their carrier system keep making things tougher for both states.