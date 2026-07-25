Haryana returns 2.51cr to scam victims with 38% MRM success

Haryana just pulled off a big win against cyber fraud, getting ₹2.51 crore back to scam victims by July 22, 2026.

Thanks to the Money Restoration Module (MRM) from I4C, the state managed to return funds in 38% of nearly 15,000 complaints, almost five times better than the national average.

A recent review meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.