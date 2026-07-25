Haryana returns 2.51cr to scam victims with 38% MRM success
Haryana just pulled off a big win against cyber fraud, getting ₹2.51 crore back to scam victims by July 22, 2026.
Thanks to the Money Restoration Module (MRM) from I4C, the state managed to return funds in 38% of nearly 15,000 complaints, almost five times better than the national average.
A recent review meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.
Police intensify cyber enforcement in Nuh
Nuh, Haryana's only identified cybercrime hotspot, has seen a major police push since last year: nearly 500 FIRs filed, close to 950 arrests made, and thousands of phones and SIM cards seized or blocked using tools like Pratibimb Portal.
In 2026 alone, authorities took down almost 16,000 illegal URLs (nearly triple last year's count) and upgraded their State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre with AI and social media monitoring for faster action against new threats.