Haryana: Road rage turns ugly in Sirsa, sword used in street fight
What started as a minor road rage incident in Sirsa took a wild turn when one driver jumped out with a sword, smashed another car's window, and dragged out two passengers—hitting one with the weapon.
Things got even messier as the victims fought back, pulling the attacker onto the road and beating him up before police arrived.
What happened next?
The whole brawl was caught on CCTV, showing how quickly things spiraled from an overtaking dispute to chaos that terrified pedestrians.
Police responded fast, arresting three people involved and seizing both damaged cars for evidence.
They're now reviewing footage and eyewitness accounts to piece together exactly how this violent showdown unfolded.