Haryana sanitation workers extend strike till August 30, union says
India
Sanitation workers across Haryana are extending their strike until August 30 after negotiations with the government broke down.
Naresh Shastri, who leads their union, said officials are ignoring workers' voices and are not living up to promises made back in 2014.
Workers demand regular jobs, scrap contracts
The ongoing strike has left many towns struggling with disrupted sanitation services.
Workers say they won't return until jobs are regularized and the contract system is scrapped for good.
As Shastri put it, Shastri alleged the government's so-called "in-principle approval" of demands had no real meaning and amounted only to verbal assurances.