Haryana sarpanch Vedpal Jangra rejects 11L dowry, accepts 1 shagun
Vedpal Jangra, the sarpanch of Dhanana-II village in Haryana, made a strong statement against dowry by refusing ₹11 lakh in cash and gold for his son Vikas's wedding.
Instead, the only thing he accepted was a symbolic ₹1 shagun during the ceremony.
Jangra family agreed, MLA praised
Jangra shared that his whole family agreed on rejecting dowry, saying, "When a father gives someone his daughter, understand that he has given us everything."
The bride's father was genuinely happy with this move.
Even local MLA Kapoor Valmiki attended and praised the decision, hoping it inspires more families to say no to dowry.