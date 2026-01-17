Haryana sets new age rule: Kids must be 6 to start Class 1 from 2026
India
Starting with the 2026-27 school year, Haryana will only let children who turn six join Class 1.
This ends the old system where five-and-a-half-year-olds could start early.
Why does this matter?
Haryana's move matches the National Education Policy and helps keep kids in classes with others their age—making things fairer and less confusing for everyone.
Delhi, Punjab, and UP are adopting similar rules, so students across these states may see more aligned entry-age norms.