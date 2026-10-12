Haryana shuffles 13 officers, names M Ravi Kiran SEB chief
India
Haryana just shuffled 13 of its top police officers.
M Ravi Kiran is now leading the State Enforcement Bureau, taking over from Navdeep Singh Virk.
Navdeep Singh Virk named HHRC DG
Navdeep Singh Virk steps into a new role as director general of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, filling a spot that was vacant.
Other big moves: B Satheesh Balan is now in charge of railways and commandos, while Maneesh Chaudhary takes on vigilance and anti-corruption duties in Panchkula (plus prisons).
Several more officers have fresh assignments too.