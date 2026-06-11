Haryana Sikh pilgrims blocked at Wagah border despite valid visas India Jun 11, 2026

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 94 Sikh pilgrims from Haryana were stopped at the Attari-Wagah border, even though they had valid visas; last-minute government clearance didn't come through.

Their trip was meant for Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom anniversary in Pakistan, but only the Punjab group got to go: 541 pilgrims from there crossed over without any issues.