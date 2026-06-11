Haryana Sikh pilgrims blocked at Wagah border despite valid visas
On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 94 Sikh pilgrims from Haryana were stopped at the Attari-Wagah border, even though they had valid visas; last-minute government clearance didn't come through.
Their trip was meant for Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom anniversary in Pakistan, but only the Punjab group got to go: 541 pilgrims from there crossed over without any issues.
Jagdish Singh Jhinda cites clearance delays
HSGMC President Jagdish Singh Jhinda explained that a late notification received on June 3 left them scrambling to finish paperwork.
Official holidays and delays in Haryana's security clearance process further pushed back approvals, he said.
The final file reached the Center on June 10, 2026, but it was too late.
Meanwhile, Punjab's SGPC pilgrims managed their documentation earlier and are visiting shrines in Pakistan and will participate in events scheduled for June 18.