Haryana sisters shot while sleeping, critical
Two young sisters, Tarannum (13) and Jasmeen (10), were seriously injured when a group of named assailants broke into their Safidon, Haryana home late on August 17 and shot them while they slept.
Both are now receiving treatment at Rohtak's Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.
Shooting linked to earlier assault case
Police believe the shooting is connected to an earlier assault case filed by the girls' father, Naushad, against six men.
The accused had reportedly pressured Naushad's family to drop the charges and demanded money.
A case of attempted murder has been registered under the Arms Act, with forensic teams collecting evidence and a search for the suspects underway.