Next Article
Ram Rahim skips court hearing in castration case on parole
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, didn't show up at the August 14, 2025, CBI court hearing about the castration case.
His lawyer explained that his 40-day parole (granted August 4, 2025) limits his movement, so the judge allowed things to move forward without him.
Case has been ongoing since 2015
Ram Rahim and two doctors are accused of organizing the castration of around 400 followers, supposedly to boost their spirituality.
The case has been running since a CBI complaint in January 2015.
At this hearing, a witness testified and the court also allowed a US-based complainant to join in via video call for safety reasons.
The next session is set for early September.