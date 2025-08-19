Next Article
Pune rain: Traffic jams on major routes; delays expected
Pune had a rough Monday as nonstop rain led to massive traffic jams across the city.
Major routes like Ganeshkhind, Sinhagad, Dhayari, and Ahmednagar Roads were all gridlocked, leaving commuters crawling for hours—especially during the evening rush when waterlogging and low visibility made things worse.
Authorities are doing their best
With around 1,100 traffic personnel deployed at key points, authorities are doing their best—but delays are still long.
IT professional Ahmed Pathan shared that his usual Yerawada to Shivajinagar trip took over two hours.
Sneha Jilte's commute stretched even longer thanks to waterlogging near Anandnagar Chowk.
Officials are asking everyone to plan for extra travel time and follow signals while they keep a close watch on the situation.