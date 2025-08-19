Next Article
Woman calls police, says she killed boyfriend; lands in jail
A 24-year-old makeup artist from Moti Nagar, West Delhi, landed in trouble after calling the police early Sunday and claiming—while intoxicated—that she had killed her boyfriend.
Police rushed to her home but only found her parents, who said they had not seen their daughter since the previous night.
Woman's family being questioned
Officers traced her phone and found her around noon, sitting in a parked car at Moti Nagar market.
She admitted it was just a prank; meanwhile, her boyfriend was safe and hadn't even heard about the call.
Police have now booked her under BNS Section 217 for misleading public servants.
Turns out, this wasn't her first fake call—so police are questioning her family to understand what's behind these repeated hoaxes.