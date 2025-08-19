Woman calls police, says she killed boyfriend; lands in jail

Woman's family being questioned

Officers traced her phone and found her around noon, sitting in a parked car at Moti Nagar market.

She admitted it was just a prank; meanwhile, her boyfriend was safe and hadn't even heard about the call.

Police have now booked her under BNS Section 217 for misleading public servants.

Turns out, this wasn't her first fake call—so police are questioning her family to understand what's behind these repeated hoaxes.