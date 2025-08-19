Next Article
Tamil Nadu to see break from heat, rains on August 22
Get ready for a break from the usual August heat—Tamil Nadu is about to see milder temperatures and more rain, thanks to active Southwest monsoon currents.
Starting August 22, expect light to moderate showers and cloudy skies across the state, including Chennai.
Rainfall since June has been 13% above average
The weather shift means gusty winds up to 50km/h on August 19 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
While rainfall since June has already been 13% above average (19.1cm), some districts like Dindigul, Karur, Tiruppur, and Ramanathapuram are still waiting for their share.
The upcoming rains could potentially help farmers and water supplies—plus, it's a welcome cool-down from the usual 28°C-34°C summer stretch.