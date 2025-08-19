Tamil Nadu to see break from heat, rains on August 22

Rainfall since June has been 13% above average

The weather shift means gusty winds up to 50km/h on August 19 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

While rainfall since June has already been 13% above average (19.1cm), some districts like Dindigul, Karur, Tiruppur, and Ramanathapuram are still waiting for their share.

The upcoming rains could potentially help farmers and water supplies—plus, it's a welcome cool-down from the usual 28°C-34°C summer stretch.